DiVincenzo posted 21 points (7-10 FG, 7-9 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 22 minutes during Friday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors.

DiVincenzo was red-hot from deep, leading all players in Friday's contest in threes made and scoring while finishing as one of three Knicks with 20 or more points. DiVincenzo tied a season-high in threes made, posting his second game of the year with 20 or more points. The only other time DiVincenzo has surpassed 20 points was Nov. 18 against Charlotte when he tallied a season-high 25 points with seven threes.