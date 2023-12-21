DiVincenzo posted 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and three steals across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 121-102 victory over the Nets.

DiVincenzo's efficient shooting helped him record his second-highest scoring output for the Knicks this season during Wednesday's win. The 26-year-old guard also recorded a season-high eight rebounds against Brooklyn. Since being inserted into the starting lineup on Dec. 8, DiVincenzo is averaging 12.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 21.4 minutes on 53.8/50.0/80.0 shooting splits.