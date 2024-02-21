DiVincenzo (hamstring) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game against the 76ers.
Correcting a previous report, DiVincenzo has been cleared to return to game action after missing the Knicks' final game before the All-Star break. He's been practicing in recent days, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him handle a fairly normal workload Thursday.
