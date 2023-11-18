DiVincenzo registered 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes during Friday's 120-99 win over the Wizards.

This was DiVincenzo's first start of the campaign, as Quentin Grimes (hand) and RJ Barrett (illness) were both held out Friday. DiVincenzo is only playing 19.2 minutes per game as a reserve this season, compiling averages of 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 three-pointers on 36.8 percent shooting from the field. DiVincenzo could play extended minutes again Saturday if Grimes is unable to suit up against Charlotte.