DiVincenzo logged 26 points (8-14 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 122-109 victory over the Bucks.

Josh Hart and OG Anunoby combined for 11 points, so DiVincenzo's eruption on the offensive end was timely for New York. DiVincenzo leads the Knicks in nine-category fantasy value over the past 15 games, holding averages of 19.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 4.7 three-pointers.