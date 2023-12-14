DiVincenzo closed with 21 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and four steals over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 loss to the Jazz.

While RJ Barrett struggled to find the bottom of the basket, DiVincenzo enjoyed one of his best games of the season, drilling four three-pointers on the way to a 21-point total, tying his season high. The Knicks seem ready to to move on from Quentin Grimes as a backcourt starter, as DiVincenzo has started three. consecutive times with positive results. Assuming a continuing trend, DiVincenzo's promotion makes him a worthwhile waiver wire add if he's available.