DiVincenzo posted 39 points (11-21 FG, 9-15 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist over 41 minutes in Sunday's 130-109 loss to Indiana in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

DiVincenzo led the way for New York on offense, leading all players in Sunday's winner-take-all game in threes made while setting a record for most threes in a Game 7 in NBA playoff history. As a result, DiVincenzo led all players in scoring, coming up one point shy of reaching the 40-point mark and tying a season-high point total. DiVincenzo had an outstanding series against Indiana, finishing the semifinals by 22.7 points over seven contests.