DiVincenzo isn't starting Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

DiVencenzo will return to a bench role with Quentin Grimes re-entering the starting five. DiVencenzo is coming off a solid showing Saturday against the Hornets (25 points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 28 minutes), but he's averaging only 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists over his last five matchups as a reserve.