DiVincenzo racked up 26 points (10-22 FG, 6-16 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one block in 40 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 113-105 loss to the Lakers.

DiVincenzo continues bombing threes at staggering volume, connecting on 38.7 percent of 15.5 triples per game over the last four contests. Among all players with at least 50 shots off-the-dribble this season, only Duncan Robinson and Kevin Huerter have been better snipers than DiVincenzo.