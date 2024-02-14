DiVincenzo (hamstring) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Magic, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

DiVincenzo left Monday's loss to the Rockets late in the fourth quarter due to a sore right hamstring and will miss New York's final contest before the All-Star break. He's expected to be fine when the Knicks return to action Feb. 22 in Philadelphia. With Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) also sidelined, Alec Burks and Miles McBride are candidates for increased playing time.