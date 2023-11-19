DiVincenzo finished with 25 points (9-12 FG, 7-10 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals, three assists and a block across 28 minutes in Saturday's 122-108 win over the Hornets.

DiVincenzo maintained his place in the starting lineup for the second game in a row and was magnificent, setting up a season-high scoring mark and making his presence felt with his outside shooting. DiVincenzo has a solid chance to remain in the lineup if Quentin Grimes (wrist) is unable to play Monday against Minnesota.