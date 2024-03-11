DiVincenzo notched 15 points (6-17 FG, 3-12 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 79-73 loss to Philadelphia.

DiVincenzo led all Knicks players with a trio of threes while ending as one of two players with 15 or more points and ending one rebound shy of a double-double en route to setting a season high in boards. DiVincenzo has hauled in seven or more rebounds in four games this season, adding 15 or more points in all four outings. He has recorded at least 15 points and seven rebounds in two of his last five contests.