DiVincenzo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the Celtics, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

DiVincenzo will replace Quentin Grimes in the starting lineup Friday. DiVincenzo is averaging 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 26.5 minutes across his previous two starting appearances this season.

