DiVincenzo had 40 points (14-23 FG, 11-20 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 41 minutes during Monday's 124-99 win over Detroit.

DiVincenzo followed up on his 31-point effort against the Nets with the best scoring output of his career, reaching the 40-point mark for the first time and carrying the Pistons to a huge win that puts them one step closer to securing a playoff berth. DiVincenzo is having the best season of his career by a wide margin and should continue playing a pivotal role on offense for the Knicks going forward.