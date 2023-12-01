DiVincenzo ended with 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 23 minutes during Thursday's 118-112 victory over the Pistons.

DiVincenzo doesn't stand out for his scoring ability, but he made his presence felt Thursday after knocking down four attempts from beyond the arc. He's not expected to deliver these numbers on a regular basis, however, so his fantasy upside should remain limited given his bench role and inconsistencies on offense. After all, he has scored in double digits just six times across 18 appearances.