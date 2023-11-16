DiVincenzo amassed six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 116-114 win over the Hawks.
DiVincenzo recorded more turnovers (four) than assists (three) in Wednesday's win. Even with RJ Barrett (illness) out, DiVincenzo and Immanuel Quickley have continued to come off of New York's bench.
