DiVincenzo chipped in 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 105-93 victory over Portland.

DiVincenzo has established himself as a bonafide long-range threat in the Knicks' offensive scheme, and while he didn't have his best performance Thursday, at least he managed to extend his streak of games with two or more three-pointers made to 24. He's shooting 37.5 percent from deep while averaging 19.9 points per game in that span.