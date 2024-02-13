DiVincenzo (hamstring) supplied 23 points (9-21 FG, 5-14 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 41 minutes during Monday's 105-103 loss to Houston. He exited in the final minutes of the defeat due to a right hamstring injury, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

DiVincenzo had logged 41 of 43 possible minutes when he grabbed at his right hamstring and gingerly walked to the bench. He attempted to massage the area and re-enter the game, but he immediately signaled that he was unable to perform. Per Katz, coach Tom Thibodeau had no update on DiVincenzo's health postgame, but the 27-year-old has been a breakout shooter in the Knicks' offense and any extended absence would be a sizable blow.