DiVincenzo (hamstring) was active for practice Tuesday and is on track for Thursday's game against Philadelphia, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

DiVincenzo returning after the All-Star break was mentioned by coach Tom Thibodeau on Friday, and similar sentiments came Tuesday, as he expects DiVincenzo to suit up Thursday against Philadelphia. DiVincenzo is joined by Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles) and Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) in ramping up for Thursday's game.