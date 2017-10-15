Knicks' Doug McDermott: Excels in preseason finale
McDermott had 21 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3PT, 1-2 FT) off the bench in Friday's preseason finale against the Wizards.
McDermott came into Friday with a minor finger injury, but he played through the ailment and impressed in 24 minutes of action. Look for McDermott, who came over from Oklahoma City in the Carmelo Anthony deal, to be a consistent part of the Knicks' frontcourt rotation this season.
More News
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Out Monday with finger injury•
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: To start at small forward in team debut•
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Runs with first unit•
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Sent to New York in trade for Carmelo Anthony•
-
Thunder's Doug McDermott: Logs garbage time Sunday•
-
Thunder's Doug McDermott: Will rest Wednesday•
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...