Knicks' Doug McDermott: Excels in preseason finale

McDermott had 21 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3PT, 1-2 FT) off the bench in Friday's preseason finale against the Wizards.

McDermott came into Friday with a minor finger injury, but he played through the ailment and impressed in 24 minutes of action. Look for McDermott, who came over from Oklahoma City in the Carmelo Anthony deal, to be a consistent part of the Knicks' frontcourt rotation this season.