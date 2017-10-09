Knicks' Doug McDermott: Out Monday with finger injury

McDermott is dealing with a finger injury and has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup with the Rockets, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.

It's the first we've heard of the injury for McDermott, but there's no reason for him to play through it in a meaningless preseason contest. He remains on track to be ready for the regular-season opener, though the Knicks could remain cautious and keep him out for the preseason finale on Friday. Tentatively consider him questionable for that contest.