Knicks' Doug McDermott: Runs with first unit

McDermott worked with the first unit during Sunday's intra-squad scrimmage, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Both McDermott and Enes Kanter, who both came over from Oklahoma City in the Carmelo Anthony deal, worked with the starters at Sunday's intra-squad scrimmage, potentially hinting that the Knicks may move veteran Courtney Lee to the bench. While Lee is a superior defender to McDermott, the Creighton product offers more size and is a superior three-point shooter. Expect the pair to compete for the starting spot throughout the preseason, and it's certainly possible that both players could be given opportunities to start once the regular season rolls around.