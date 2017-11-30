Knicks' Doug McDermott: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win

McDermott managed 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 115-86 win over the Heat.

McDermott has hit double figures in scoring in seven of 21 appearances, and there's not a ton of time available behind Courtney Lee and Tim Hardaway Jr. on most nights. Given that McDermott doesn't do much else besides score (and inconsistently), he's tough to trust outside of deep leagues.