Knicks' Doug McDermott: Scores four points in Sunday's win
McDermott had four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, and one assist in 19 minutes during Sunday's 108-101 win over the Pacers.
McDermott was held to single digits in scoring for the sixth time in nine games, and this was the fourth time he failed to earn at least 20 minutes. Those who were expecting McDermott to flourish in fantasy this season have to be a bit disappointed, as it's been more of the same for the inconsistent fourth-year small forward.
