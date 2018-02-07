McDermott delivered four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 103-89 loss to the Bucks.

McDermott has been held to single digits in scoring in 11 consecutive contests. The Knicks will be looking for guys to pick up the slack following the loss of Kristaps Porzingis (torn ACL), but McDermott has only developed a reputation for his inconsistencies.