Knicks' Doug McDermott: Scores four points in Tuesday's loss
McDermott delivered four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 103-89 loss to the Bucks.
McDermott has been held to single digits in scoring in 11 consecutive contests. The Knicks will be looking for guys to pick up the slack following the loss of Kristaps Porzingis (torn ACL), but McDermott has only developed a reputation for his inconsistencies.
More News
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Starting Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Scores season-high 20 points Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Scores four points in Sunday's win•
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Excels in preseason finale•
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Out Monday with finger injury•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...