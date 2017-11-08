Knicks' Doug McDermott: Scores season-high 20 points Tuesday
McDermott tallied 20 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 118-113 win over the Hornets.
McDermott was nearly perfect from the field en route to dropping a season-high 20 points on the Hornets, helping lead the team to victory. He scored 20 or more points just four times all of last season, so this performance is certainly one to remember for the fourth-year player.
