Knicks' Doug McDermott: Sent to New York in trade for Carmelo Anthony
McDermott has been sent to New York, alongside Enes Kanter, in exchange for Carmelo Anthony, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
McDermott spent just 22 games with the Thunder after being traded from the Bulls, and averaged 9.0 points, and 2.7 rebounds in 2016-17 across his time with both teams. In his three seasons, he has been impressive as a deep threat and as a scorer, but lacks defensively. With the Knicks, he may see a bigger role, as he'll face much less competition for playing time than he would have with Oklahoma City in 2017-18. There will likely be more updates on his role in the Knicks rotation going forward.
