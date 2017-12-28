Knicks' Doug McDermott: Starting Wednesday
McDermott will start at small forward for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.
McDermott will be making his first start of the 2017-18 campaign Wednesday, as the Knicks are opting to shift Lance Thomas to the bench in what is likely a matchup-based decision. With the move to the top unit, McDermott could see a handful more minutes than the 24.0 he's averaged thus far this year. That said, it's unclear if this is just a one-game experiment or if coach Jeff Hornacek will try this lineup out for awhile, so it may be a situation to monitor moving forward.
More News
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Scores season-high 20 points Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Scores four points in Sunday's win•
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Excels in preseason finale•
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: Out Monday with finger injury•
-
Knicks' Doug McDermott: To start at small forward in team debut•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...