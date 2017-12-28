Knicks' Doug McDermott: Starting Wednesday

McDermott will start at small forward for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.

McDermott will be making his first start of the 2017-18 campaign Wednesday, as the Knicks are opting to shift Lance Thomas to the bench in what is likely a matchup-based decision. With the move to the top unit, McDermott could see a handful more minutes than the 24.0 he's averaged thus far this year. That said, it's unclear if this is just a one-game experiment or if coach Jeff Hornacek will try this lineup out for awhile, so it may be a situation to monitor moving forward.