Knicks' Doug McDermott: To start at small forward in team debut
McDermott will start at small forward for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Nets,Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Fellow wing Courtney Lee started 74-of-77 games he played in with the Knicks last season, so it's a least somewhat notable that McDermott is being rolled out with the starters in the opener. That being said, coach Jeff Hornacek is expected to try different lineups throughout the preseason, so there's a chance the two ultimately flip flop between the bench and top unit until a starter is announced prior to the regular season. For what it's worth, McDermott also ran with the first unit during Sunday's intra-squad scrimmage.
