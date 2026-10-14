Eubanks totaled eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 148-98 preseason loss to Toronto.

Eubanks was used sparingly off the bench, despite the fact that New York was without its entire starting five. James Wiseman was inserted into the starting lineup, which could mean he is ahead of Eubanks when it comes to a backup role. Both will be battling with Andre Drummond for said backup minutes, with all three bringing something different to the table.