The Knicks plan to sign Washington to a two-way contract Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After being cut by Phoenix on Feb. 1, Washington remained a free agent for most of the month before catching on with the Knicks. The second-year guard has occasionally showcased some scoring chops on the rare occasions he's been given extended minutes in the NBA, but efficiency has been a major issue, as he's converted on just 39.1 percent of his attempts from the field and 72.9 percent of his attempts from the free-throw line over 79 career appearances. New York likely won't have a spot available in the rotation for Washington, who is expected to see most of his action with the G League's Westchester Knicks for the rest of the season.