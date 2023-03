Washington tallied 21 points (6-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and one rebound in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 147-126 loss to the Blue Coats.

Washington was acquired by the Knicks on Tuesday and made his debut for their G League affiliate on Wednesday. While he was productive off the bench, his inefficiency caused him to post a minus-10 point differential.