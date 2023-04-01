Washington (hip) is out Sunday against the Wizards.
Washington likely won't be part of New York's rotation once he gets healthy. However, if the Knicks get locked into a seed, Washington may see the floor if the organization goes with a skeleton crew for the final game of the year.
