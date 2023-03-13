Washington (back) played 24 minutes Saturday for the G League's Westchester Knicks in their 114-108 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors, finishing with eight points (3-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five assists, one rebound and one steal.

Washington sat out the Westchester's most recent game Tuesday due to a lower-back contusion, but he was deemed good to go after receiving a few days of rest and recovery. The two-way guard is expected to continue seeing most of his playing time in the G League for the rest of the season.