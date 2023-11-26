Washington will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks following an injury to his right thumb, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Washington has been playing for the Knicks' G League affiliate while on a two-way contract with New York, but he's been sidelined for the past four games due to an illness. The setting and severity of Washington's thumb injury has not been publicized, but the 23-year-old is now slated to be out until mid-January, at minimum. He has yet to appear with the Knicks this season.