Windler will be a full participant to start Knicks training camp, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Windler appeared in just three games last season due to a series of ankle, hamstring and foot injuries. He was able to log 11 G League contests in 2022-23 as well, averaging 12.2 points and 5.9 rebounds on 52.3 percent shooting from the field, including 40.7 percent shooting from three. Windler, Jaylen Martin and Nathan Knight represent the Knicks' two-way signings, adding serious competition for third-string forward minutes.