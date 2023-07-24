Windler (foot) agreed to a two-way contract with the Knicks on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

A 2019 first-round draft pick, Windler has dealt with numerous injuries through the first four seasons of his NBA career. He was limited to just three appearances at the NBA level with the Cavaliers in the 2022-23 campaign before Cleveland opted not to extend the 26-year-old wing a qualifying offer at the start of the new league year. Windler will attempt to revive his career in New York, though his status as a two-way player means he'll likely see the majority of his playing time with the G League's Westchester Knicks in 2023-24.