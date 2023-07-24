The Knicks signed Windler (foot) to a two-way contract Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Windler dealt with numerous injuries during the 2022-23 campaign and appeared in just three NBA contests after playing in 50 games a year prior. The 2019 first-round pick struggled to carve out a role across four years in Cleveland, mostly due to injuries, and wasn't extended a qualifying offer this summer. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard will likely spend most of the 2023-24 campaign in the G League with the Westchester Knicks.