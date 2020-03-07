Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Another near triple-double Friday
Payton recorded 18 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 126-103 loss to the Thunder.
Payton continues to stuff the stat sheet lately, and he's emerged as one of the most stable aspects of the Knicks' gameplan. Over the past two games, he's totaled 38 points, 17 assists and 16 rebounds. When seeing over 30 minutes this season, he's averaging 11.9 points, 8.2 assists (2.6 turnovers), 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals.
More News
-
Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Teases triple-double against Utah•
-
Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Finds teammates in win over Bulls•
-
Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Hands out nine dimes versus Hornets•
-
Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Available vs. Hornets•
-
Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Expects to return Wednesday•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.