Payton recorded 18 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 126-103 loss to the Thunder.

Payton continues to stuff the stat sheet lately, and he's emerged as one of the most stable aspects of the Knicks' gameplan. Over the past two games, he's totaled 38 points, 17 assists and 16 rebounds. When seeing over 30 minutes this season, he's averaging 11.9 points, 8.2 assists (2.6 turnovers), 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals.