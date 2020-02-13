Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Another solid outing in loss
Payton pitched in 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), eight assists, five steals and four rebounds in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 114-96 loss to the Wizards.
Payton reached double figures in scoring for the seventh straight game and has amassed 16 steals across the last four tilts. He's in the midst of by far the best month of the campaign. Moreover, Payton seems like a strong bet to keep producing well-rounded counting stats as long as he's earning 30-plus minutes, which he has now done in 10 straight contests.
