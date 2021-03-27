Payton (hamstring) is available for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
As expected, Payton will play through hamstring soreness. Since the start of February, he's averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 27.0 minutes.
