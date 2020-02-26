Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Available vs. Hornets
Payton (ankle) will play Wednesday against the Hornets.
As expected, Payton has been cleared to return after missing the past two games with a sore right ankle. When healthy, the point guard is averaging 14.6 points, 9.4 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in five games this month.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...