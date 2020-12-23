Payton (undisclosed) doesn't appear on the Knicks' injury report ahead of Wednesday's season opener versus the Pacers.

The Knicks withheld Payton from their preseason finale last Friday versus the Cavaliers, but his absence from the injury report suggests that he may just have ben sidelined for maintenance purposes. New York has yet to confirm its starting lineup for opening night, but based on comments from head coach Tom Thibodeau, Marc Berman of the New York Post suspects that Payton will begin the campaign as the point guard for the top unit.