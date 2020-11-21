Payton agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with the Knicks on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Knicks waived Payton earlier in the week, but that seems to have just been a money-saving measure. Unless the Knicks find another point guard option, it seems possible Payton will again start for New York. Last season, he averaged 10.0 points, 7.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 27.7 minutes. Fantasy managers can likely select Payton with a late flier in standard drafts, banking on upside.