Payton provided 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and a steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's 96-84 win over the Pistons.

Payton is in the midst of an excellent three-game run of production, averaging 18 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists over the span. He's also converting an eye-popping 61.1 percent of his shots, which is 17 percent higher than his seasonal average.