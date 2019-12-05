Payton (hamstring) is available Thursday against the Nuggets.

Payton has been cleared to return after missing the past 17 games due to a strained right hamstring. Given the length of his absence, the Knicks will play it safe and bring him off the bench -- and likely monitor his minutes -- Thursday as they look to ease him back into action. In four games prior to getting injured, Payton posted averages of 8.0 points, 3.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals in 25.5 minutes.