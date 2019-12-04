Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Could return Thursday
Payton (hamstring) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Payton hasn't played since late-October due to a right hamstring strain, but he's nearing a return and could be back in the mix Thursday after missing the previous 17 games. Given the lengthy layoff, it's possible Payton will face a soft minutes limit once he's cleared to play.
