Payton (hamstring) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Payton hasn't played since late-October due to a right hamstring strain, but he's nearing a return and could be back in the mix Thursday after missing the previous 17 games. Given the lengthy layoff, it's possible Payton will face a soft minutes limit once he's cleared to play.

