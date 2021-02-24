Payton is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against the Kings due to a sore right hamstring.

Payton apparently tweaked the hamstring during Tuesday's loss to Golden State, which he finished with 20 points, three rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes. The expectation is that Payton will miss at least one game, opening the door for one of Immanuel Quickley, Derrick Rose or Austin Rivers to enter the starting lineup.