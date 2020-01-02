Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Deemed questionable
Payton is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns due to a personal matter.
Payton will likely be a game-time call Friday as he tends to a personal situation. In five games since rejoining the starting lineup, Payton is averaging 6.4 points, 8.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 29.0 minutes.
