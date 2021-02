Payton produced 11 points (3-6 FG, 5-6 FT), seven assists and a rebound across 32 minutes in Sunday's 103-99 win over the Timberwolves.

Payton's seven assists were encouraging because it's a category that's been a continuing issue for the point guard. It's not a good sign for the team's ball movement when their power forward is the assist leader, and that deficiency is one reason behind the Kniicks' syrupy-slow pace.